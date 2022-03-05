Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy joins duty

Telangana’s Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy on Saturday joined the duty after two weeks of medical leave.

He has been on leave since February 18 due to the injuries he suffered after a fall at his residence. Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) chief Anjani Kumar was serving as incharge DGP (head of police force) during this period.

Two days ago, Mahender Reddy had condemned an allegation by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy that the state government forcibly sent him on leave. He clarified that he is availing medical leave due to hairline fracture.

The police chief stated that after examining x-ray, CT scan and MRI reports doctors confirmed hairline fractures and advised him to take rest. He had said that he would be joining the duty as per the advice of the doctors.

Revanth Reddy on Wednesday claimed that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has his roots in Bihar and also alleged that a group of IAS and IPS officers of Bihar origin were given key posts in the state.

He alleged that the chief minister made Anjani Kumar the DGP by sending the incumbent DGP on leave.

The IPS officers Association of Telangana strongly condemned the statement by Revanth Reddy. The Association termed this as a baseless statement.

It clarified that Mahender Reddy went on medical leave owing to injuries sustained by him at his home. In order to ensure proper healing of the hairline fracture, he was advised to take rest by the doctors and hence he proceeded on medical leave.

The statements regarding Mahender Reddy were made in an irresponsible manner without verification of facts and the reports of scientific diagnostic tests, it said.

“Instead of wishing him good health and speedy recovery, the said leaders have needlessly dragged the officer for the sake of publicity,” the Association said in a statement.

The IPS officers’ body said statements targeting IPS officer Anjani kumar and some IAS officers from a particular state reflected biased thinking and lack of knowledge about the Constitution of India and the provisions of All India Services.

