Amid the ongoing row over pending Bills, Telangana Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to clarify her doubts on the Common Recruitment Board Bill.

Accompanied by senior officials, the minister went to Raj Bhavan to provide the clarification sought by the Governor.

The Governor is understood to have told the minister and officials that a common recruitment board could lead to delay the appointments in universities. She said her only concern was to avoid any legal hurdles.

Soundararajan also wanted to know if the board would be in accordance with University Grants Commission (UGC) rules. She also raised issues related to implementation of reservation policy.

The minister assured the Governor that all the rules would be followed and the reservation system will be strictly implemented. Reddy and officials also explained the problems faced in the current recruitment system and how the new system would make the process smooth.

The Governor had summoned the Education Minister to clarify whether the Bill for the teaching faculty of universities was tenable.

The Education Minister’s visit came a day after the Governor addressed a press conference to dismiss the allegations by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) that her office was sitting on some Bills forward by the state government for her assent. She stated that she is taking time for assessing and analysing the Bills before giving her consent.

She also asserted that she needs certain clarification on the new recruitment board for filling up vacancies in universities and other institutions.

She alleged that it was being projected as if she was blocking the Bills and appointment of Vice Chancellors and others.

