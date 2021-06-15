The Telangana government on Tuesday extended summer holidays for all schools and DIET colleges till June 20.

The Director of School Education issued an order, extending the holidays for all schools and District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) colleges, asking all heads of departments, regional joint directors of school education, Hyderabad and Warangal, all district educational officers and all DIET principals to take necessary action accordingly.

On May 31, the government had extended the summer holidays till June 15.

Earlier, keeping in view the rapidly rising number of Covid-19 cases, the state government had declared summer vacations for all schools and junior colleges from April 27 till May 31.

Schools for Classes 6 and above reopened in the last week of February while Classes 9 and above had reopened on February 1.

In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases, the state government had shut down the educational institutions from March 24. However, online classes continued for students. The authorities had declared April 26 as the last working day of the current academic year.

The government has already cancelled the Class 10 board examination and declared all students qualified.

Over 5.21 lakh students were allotted grades considering their internal assessment marks. Similarly 53,79,388 students of Class 1 to 9 were promoted to the next class.

For a second consecutive year, no exams could be conducted due to Covid pandemic.

–IANS

ms/vd