Telangana forms panel to examine TSRTC employees’ demands

Hyderabad, Oct 22 (IANS) Barring merger of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) with the government, all other demands of striking employees will be examined, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao announced on Tuesday.

After a marathon meeting with Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar and senior officials, the Chief Minister said the state government decided to examine other demands of the TSRTC employees, whose indefinite strike continued on 18th day on Tuesday.

According to a statement from Chief Minister’s Office on Tuesday night, the unions have voluntarily withdrawn their demand for merger of the TSRTC with the state government.

A six-member committee of TSRTC officials has been set up to examine the demands. The panel will submit a report to the government in a day or two.

Based on the report to be given by the committee, the government will submit a report to the Telangana High Court, which had directed the TSRTC to hold talks with the employees’ unions.

“The trade union leaders initially announced that they would come for talks if only the state government announces merger of the RTC with the government. They said merger was their first priority. But during the hearing on the RTC strike in High Court, they said they would not insist on the merger of the RTC with the government,” said the statement.

KCR said it was unethical on the part of the BJP and the Congress to extend support to the unlawful strike, which was instigated by the RTC workers unions. The CM wanted to know, whether the BJP and Congress, which are in power in other states, were implementing the demands put forth by the RTC workers here.

–IANS

ms/vd