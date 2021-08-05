Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday stressed the need for achieving self-reliance in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Key Starting Materials (KSMs) in the pharmaceutical sector.

Expressing concern over India’s dependence on other countries for APIs and KSMs, she called for self-reliance in these areas so as to live up to “our image as the pharma capital of the world”.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has emphasised the need to achieve self-reliance in the pharmacy sector and reduce our dependence on other countries during the crisis,” she said.

The Governor was addressing the 78th CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) Foundation Day celebrations in a virtual mode from Puducherry, where she is holding the additional charge as Lieutenant Governor.

Soundararajan said that science and technology play a crucial role in realising the goal of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

Stating that research and innovation are vital for the country’s progress, prosperity and sustainable development, she called upon the scientists to lead the country’s march towards self-reliance.

She also exhorted the scientists to increase the number of patent applications and trademark filings from the country.

“In order to create knowledge-based economy and emerge as a knowledge superpower, we need to promote collaborative and multi-disciplinary research and get the maximum number of intellectual property rights,” she added.

Soundararajan also stated that the proposed National Research Fund (NRF) with a massive outlay of Rs 50,000 crore, as envisaged in the National Education Policy-2020, will give a major fillip to research in the country.

She lauded the efforts of CSIR-IICT for its proactive role in the development of indigenous vaccines, drugs, and other initiatives during the Covid pandemic.

“The 78th Foundation Day celebrations must serve as an occasion to reflect the past journey of the institution and re-strategise its future plans to emerge as the institute of global excellence in the field of chemistry and chemical technologies,” she said.

–IANS

ms/arm