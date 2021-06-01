Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao have greeted people of Telangana on the occasion of eighth State Formation Day on June 2.

The governor, in her message, said the formation of the Telangana State in 2014 fulfilled the aspirations of the people, who waged relentless agitations and umpteen sacrifices, to realize the long cherished goal of having their own State to prosper and to protect and promote their own unique identify.

“I am delighted to note that the youngest State of the country has made rapid strides in heralding a new dawn by ushering in a series of welfare and development initiatives,” she said.

She noted that Telangana’s initiatives in irrigation, agriculture, IT, pharmaceutical, and health sectors, welfare and developmental activities in different spheres are helping the State emerge as a torch bearer in many sectors.

“I wish that with the collective and committed efforts of all the sections of the people and the government the State will soon be transformed as the “Bangaru Telangana. I am confident that with the inspired resilience of people, government, and the administration at all levels, soon we shall overcome this Covid-19 pandemic crisis.”

The chief minister, while greeting the people, said ‘with many battles, sacrifices, martyrdom, we have achieved the Telangana State in a parliamentary democratic way’.

He claimed that Telangana State has excelled in all the sectors within a short span of seven years.

“The Telangana state is fulfilling the demands of the Separate Telangana statehood movement one by one. Water for the irrigation and drinking, power, medical and Health, Roads and all other infrastructure facilities are being provided, reaching short term and long term aims,” the CM said.

Rao said he is felt proud to announce that, the newly formed 29th Telangana state had achieved and had made rapid strides in development and welfare sectors and became role model for the other states, country as well.

“Though there is a great economic loss incurred by the Corona pandemic, with the people’s support the state is marching forward,” he said.

The chief minister said that the faith and confidence reposed in him by the people is a rock of support to him. He said he would not rest till with the people’s support he makes the Telangana State a ‘Bangaru Telangana’ or golden State.

–IANS

ms/pgh