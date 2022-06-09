Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary K. Narayana on Thursday alleged that Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is crossing her limits.

Reacting to the Mahila Darbar programme announced by her, he said the governor was crossing ‘Lakshman Rekha’.

He wondered why the governor was holding ‘Mahila Darbar’ and demanded that she cancel the programme.

The CPI leader said on one hand BJP in the state has stepped up political attack while on the other, the governor’s action could turn Raj Bhavan into a political centre. He said while anybody can make a representation to the governor, holding a ‘darbar’ was not proper for a person holding the Constitutional post.

His reaction came a day after the governor announced that she will be holding ‘Mahila Darbar’ to hear the grievances of women.

According to a statement from Raj Bhavan, Tamilisai Soundararajan has decided to hold a ‘Mahila Darbar’ as a part of ‘Praja Darbar’ to “hear the unheard voices of women” on June 10 from 12 noon to 1 p.m. at the Raj Bhavan.

Women who wish to come and meet the governor can get appointment by calling 040-23310521 or by emailing the request to rajbhavan-hyd@gov.in

The governor’s decision has come amid the increasing incidents of sexual assault against women, especially minor girls. After the May 28 gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl by five accused in a car in Hyderabad’s upscale Jubilee Hills, the city has reported a series of incidents of sexual assault.

Narayana said the CPI would continue its principled fight against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government. He slammed the state government and police over its handling of the gang-rape case. He alleged that there was an attempt to shield the accused.

Stating that allowing minors in the pubs is illegal, he wanted to know why the pub was not seized and its owner was not arrested.

20220609-130001