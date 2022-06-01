INDIA

Telangana Governor greets people on state formation day

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday greeted people of Telangana ahead of state formation day on June 2.

Telangana people all over the globe are enthused to celebrate this joyous occasion with happiness and pride, she said.

The Governor noted that the formation day assumes greater significance in view of the supreme sacrifices made by many youths for the cause of a separate state.

“I offer my sincere tribute to the martyrs of the separate Telangana movement. For more than six decades, the struggle to realise separate statehood was unabated. It witnessed the spirited participation of all sections of the people,” she said in her message.

The Telangana state movement assumed national and international importance as the six-decade-long mass movement witnessed many milestones and numerous sacrifices made by the students and youths for the cause of a separate state, Soundararajan said.

“I am sure that the protection of Telangana’s unique identity and its rightful share of all resources and opportunities are being realised by aspirational and hardworking people, staff, leadership, and policymakers,” she said.

She hoped that Telangana state, known for its leadership in IT, pharma, life sciences, and agriculture, will firmly be on its path to witness all-round inclusive development, progress, and prosperity.

“Let the indomitable spirit of Telangana continue to grow from strength to strength,” she added.

