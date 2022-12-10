Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has said that she was shocked over the daylight kidnap of a woman from her residence hours before her engagement.

The governor took to Twitter to react to Friday’s incident after the visuals of the dramatic kidnapping of a woman by a group of about 50 men went viral on social media.

“Shocked to see the incidence. Concerned about the safety of the women kidnapped. Assure her family that the culprits will booked as per law,” the governor tweeted.

The governor requested the Director General of Police (DGP) to take necessary action to safeguard the family and the girl.

She was reacting to a comment by a Twitter user, who posted the video of the incident that occurred at Adibatla on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

A 24-year-old dentistry student was kidnapped by henchmen of a man, who claimed to have married her last year.

The youngsters, most of them armed with sticks, stones and iron rods, barged into the house and forcibly took away the woman whose engagement was scheduled later in the day.

Rachakonda police rescued the woman on Friday night and arrested 16 people.

Meanwhile, the governor also reacted to a tweet by another netizen who commented: “This is the state of safety for women in Telangana while the Chief Minister and the “pseudo” Chief Minister, KTR are busy focussing on how to become a ‘desh ki neta’, which is not gonna happen and totally ignoring the governance in Telangana.”

“I am tracking the incidence & assure necessary action will be taken as per law to safeguard the women & family,” wrote the governor, who tagged the Telangana DGP.

20221210-154004