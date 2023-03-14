INDIA

Telangana govt vs Governor: SC to hear govt’s plea over delay in assent to bills

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to examine a plea filed by the Telangana government seeking directions to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to clear ten bills passed by the legislative Assembly, which are awaiting her assent.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud for urgent listing, saying that “several bills are stuck”. After hearing brief submissions, the bench agreed to list the matter on March 20.

Earlier this month, the Telangana government had approached the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Governor to give her approval to the bills passed by the state legislature. In a writ petition, the state government has brought to the notice of the Supreme Court that 10 bills are pending with Raj Bhavan. While seven bills are pending since September 2022, three bills were sent to the Governor last month for her approval. The Secretary to the Governor and the Union Law Ministry has been made respondents in the case.

The plea contended that Article 200 of the Constitution empowers the Governor to either assent to a Bill passed by the state legislature or to withhold assent therefrom or to reserve the Bill for consideration of the President and this power is however to be exercised “as soon as possible”.

This is the second time that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government has knocked the court’s door against the Governor.

Last month, the government moved the Telangana High Court seeking direction to the Governor to give her approval to the state Budget for 2023-24. The court, however, had suggested both sides sort out the issue amicably.

20230314-221003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gadkari to launch infra projects on Delhi-Jaipur highway in March

    At 82, Khaira Babaji turns legend feeding 3M on Maha highway

    Ammy Virk’s Punjabi film ‘Oye Makhna’ release date pushed to Nov...

    Battle for UP: 8.58% voting till 9 am in final phase