Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday emphasised the need for a multi-pronged approach to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Elaborating on the multi-pronged approach, she said that it is important to increase the testing, intensifying the vaccination, and ensuring that the people adhere to the Covid-appropriate behaviour to contain the pandemic.

The Governor was addressing the international webinar on the promotion of public awareness to prevent the pandemic spread, organised by the Lead India Foundation, USA chapter.

Soundararajan stressed on the importance of public education, increased awareness and adherence to the preventive norms by all sections of the people.

“There is a great deal of pressure on the available infrastructure with the massive number of patients rushing to the hospitals. It is not good to further burden them. It is high time that we all adhere to the preventive norms strictly and break the chain,” she said.

Referring to the shortage of vaccine doses, the governor stated that some concrete efforts were made to ramp up the production and soon there would be required number of doses.

She expressed confidence that with the collective will of the people and their Covid-appropriate behaviour, soon our country would overcome the second wave of the pandemic.

“India will bounce back from the impact of the pandemic and will emerge victorious with the collective resolve and effort of the people,” she added.

The Governor saluted the doctors and other frontline workers for their tireless and selfless services in saving millions of precious lives during this pandemic.

Lead India Foundation, USA chapter, founder Hari Eppanapally took the initiative in organising this webinar aimed at creating awareness and guiding the people in treatment options.

