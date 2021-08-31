Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao have greeted people on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami.

“Lord Sri Krishna emphasises on the importance of performing one’s bounden duty without any expectation and leaving the results to the almighty. The immortal teachings of Lord Sri Krishna stood the test of time,” the governor said in her message.

“Sri Krishna’s teachings inspired many generations and are still relevant and guide us to perform our duty with honesty, sincerity, and with detachment,” she added.

“May we all follow the path of virtue and righteousness shown by Lord Sri Krishna and serve the society with selflessness. I wish you all joyous Krishnashtami celebrations in a festive mood and hope that Lord Sri Krishna’s blessings shall steer us all out of this Covid-19 pandemic situation,” said the governor, who advised people to celebrate the Janmashtami by adhering to Covid-19 preventive norms.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao conveyed greetings to Telangana people on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmasthami. He said the birth date of Lord Sri Krishna is an auspicious day for the Hindus. He said the birth date of Sri Krishna, which is celebrated as Gokulasthami and Utla Panduga, has a unique place in the epics and sacred texts (Puranas). The Krishna’s philosophy is unique and has a powerful impact on the Indian spiritual, social and political spheres, he said.

The Chief Minister said in this technological age, where the youth are not been able take proper decisions based on the time and situation and due to stress and strain, they should have in depth understanding about the life and times of Lord Sri Krishna. When ordinary human brain encounters several doubts due to lack of understanding, the Krishna’s teachings provide the answers.

The Chief Minister said the ultimate and abstract truth is hidden in Sri Krishna Leela’s in several dimensions.

He said for the welfare of people and to let ideas of peace and harmony blossom, the teachings of teacher of Gita is always worth recollecting and remembering always.

“The essence of Krishna’s philosophy is how to become a Sthitha Pragna, despite being in any situation, happiness, pain, suffering, loss or gains, one should remain balanced. Each and every person should emulate the action plan laid down by Lord Krishna that only through having the quality of Sthitha Pragnatha, one can meet the target and reach the goal,” the chief minister added.

