The Telangana High Court on Friday adjourned, to June 5, the hearing on the anticipatory bail petition of Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy in former Andhra Pradesh minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case.

While the MP’s counsel pleaded to the court to pass an order restraining CBI from taking any harsh measure against him in the case, Justice K. Surender made it clear that it’s not possible to hear the arguments and pass an order immediately.

As the court has summer holidays from Saturday, the judge adjourned the hearing to June 5.

Avinash Reddy’s lawyer Niranjan Reddy requested the court to hear the case during holidays as the CBI is likely to arrest the MP. The judge suggested that in case of any emergency, they may make a request to the Chief Justice.

Counsel then requested the court to at least pass an order restraining the CBI from arresting him for two weeks. The High Court, however, made it clear that in view of the Supreme Court’s judgement, it can’t pass such an order.

The MP’s counsel was suggested to approach a special vacation bench, if necessary.

The Supreme Court had last week set aside Telangana High Court’s interim order, staying his arrest by the CBI till April 25.

The apex court pronounced the order on a petition filed by Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Suneetha Reddy.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice P.S. Narasimha also extended the deadline for completing the investigation into the case till June 30.

The Supreme Court had earlier fixed April 30 as the deadline for the CBI.

Avinash Reddy, cousin of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Redddy, appeared before the CBI as per the interim order of the Telangana High Court on his anticipatory bail petition.

Vivekananda Reddy, brother of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, and uncle of Jagan Mohan Reddy, was murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019, weeks before the elections.

The 68-year-old former state minister and former MP was alone at his house when unidentified persons barged in and killed him.

The CBI took over the investigation into the case in 2020 on the direction of Andhra Pradesh High Court while hearing a petition of Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Suneetha Reddy, who raised suspicion about some relatives.

