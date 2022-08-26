The Telangana High Court on Friday permitted the BJP to hold its public meeting, scheduled to be addressed by party’s national President J.P. Nadda, in Hanamkonda on Saturday.

The meeting is being held to mark the end of third phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra of BJP state President Bandi Sanjay.

The BJP had approached the High Court after Hanamkonda Arts College had cancelled the permission for the meeting, citing lack of permission from police.

The High Court gave conditional nod for the public meeting. It asked the BJP leaders to give a written undertaking that they will not make any provocative speeches.

Earlier, police announced that there is no permission for public meetings and rallies under the limits of Warangal Police Commissionerate till August 31. Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi said public meetings and rallies have been banned to maintain public order.

The Police Commissioner said the ban orders would be in force from August 26 to August 31. He warned that stern action will be taken against the violators.

Following the police orders, the Principal of the Hanamkonda Arts College withdrew the permission earlier granted for the BJP public meeting.

The BJP leaders subsequently approached the High Court, which granted the conditional permission.

Sanjay on Friday resumed his padyatra in Jangaon district, a day after a single-judge bench of high Court suspended a police order directing the BJP leader to stop the padyatra as there was an apprehension of breach of peace.

The state government has filed an appeal against the single judge’s order and pleaded for a halt to padyatra.

Sanjay had launched the third phase of padyatra on August 2 to highlight what he calls the failures of the TRS government.

The third phase of yatra is scheduled to cover 325 kms in five districts – Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda, Jangaon, Hamankonda and Warangal

20220826-182601