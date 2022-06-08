HEALTHINDIA

Telangana HC asks government to increase Covid tests

NewsWire
0
4

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to increase the number of Covid-19 tests in view of the surge in the number of daily cases.

Amid the growing number of daily count in Telangana and some other parts of the country, the court asked the state health authorities to remain alert.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, which took up the hearing of matters relating to Covid-19 pandemic, also directed the government to pay within 15 days compensation to the families of those who died of Covid. It asked the authorities to expedite the process of compensation payment.

The court directed the state Health Department to submit a report on the action taken and adjourned the hearing to June 22.

The Centre has already asked Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu to take the necessary steps in view of the increase in the number of cases. These states have been advised to follow a five-fold strategy i.e test – track – treat – vaccination and also follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, monitoring clusters of new Covid-19 cases and adequate testing as per the guidelines

The number of Covid cases in Telangana has increased by 36 per cent during the last one week.

On June 7, the health authorities in the state reported 119 new cases against 65 cases reported a day earlier. They tested a total of 13,149 samples. Hyderabad accounted for 79 cases, a big jump from 32 reported a day earlier.

The number of active cases stands at 658 on June 7. This number was 481 on June 1.

20220608-165804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Medical body advises govt not to seek ID from disabled for...

    UK probing new Covid variant

    Only 2% of world’s Covid-19 vaccines administered in Africa: WHO

    Air pollutants increase risk of stillbirth, premature deaths: Expert