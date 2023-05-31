A Telangana High Court judge has called for video clippings of debates on two Telugu news channels with regard to the case relating to anticipatory bail plea of Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy in Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

Justice M. Laxman, who granted anticipatory bail to the petitioner subject to certain conditions, observed that comments made by some of the participants in the debate amounted to contempt of court but left it to the Chief Justice of the High Court to take action.

The judge mentioned in his order attempts by selective media to thwart and derail the judicial process by making attempts to tarnish his image. He stated that attempts were made to intimidate and threaten to derail the independent thought process in

arriving at a just decision in this matter.

He directed the High Court Registry to place the order and video clippings of debates of Mahaa News and ABN News of May 26 before the Chief Justice of the High Court to take appropriate decisions.

“The individuals of selective media facilitated and abetted by airing views of selective personnel of their choice with conscious knowledge of their antecedents to intimidate, to threaten and to damage my reputation by personal attack,” the judge observed.

Stating that he has the greatest regard to press and news media which is the fourth estate and which is forerunner in preserving democracy, he lamented that day by day, the reputation of ‘such an important institution is eroding but for some individuals.’

“One of the participants, who is suspended and detained judge made direct attack by saying “money bags went to Judge”. Other participant who seems to be holding respectable office used derogatory language (“Cheyyendra”) and gestures which are aimed to tarnish my comprehension and competency abilities by his mis-interpretation and misunderstanding of deliberations of Court proceedings,” reads the order.

“I am least worried about such attempts to tarnish an image since one’s image is

indestructible and if such an image is prone to destruction, it is not an image

at all,” he observed.

“All that concerns me is the inroads of such actions to damage institutional image. It is high time to protect our image by concerted efforts. I am greatly hurt not by individual comment but facilitation and abetment done by selective media. In my view, such actions clearly amount to invocation of proceedings under contempt of Courts Act, but I desist from leaving it open to the head of institution to take or not to take action. At one stage, I thought of recusal, but for direction of the ApexA

Court and remindful of oath of office particularly ace discharge of duties

without fear, I changed my mind.”

