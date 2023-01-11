INDIA

Telangana HC declines to stay Kamareddy master plan

NewsWire
0
0

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday declined to stay the municipal master plan of Kamareddy.

Hearing a petition of farmers opposing the draft master plan, the high court refused to pass an interim order to stay the plan.

The court asked the state government to file a counter on the petition filed by farmers who are not willing to part with their lands for the proposed industrial zone under the masterplan.

The Advocate General informed the court that the government would take the objections of the farmers into consideration while finalising the masterplan. The court adjourned the hearing to January 25.

Meanwhile, some farmers from seven villages continued their protest in Kamareddy town. They were staging a sit-in in front of the municipal office, demanding scrapping of the master plan.

Leaders of opposition BJP, Congress, Telangana Jana Samithi, YSR Telangana Party and others participated in the dharna in support of the farmers. They demanded that the government scrap the masterplan and take the objections of people into consideration.

Police made elaborate security arrangements in view of the protest. Several leaders of farmers were taken into preventive custody in villages. However, some farmers managed to reach the town and sat on dharna.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of farmers decided to continue its fight against the master plan for Kamareddy town.

Farmers have been staging dharnas, rasta rokos and observing a bandh against the proposed masterplan for the last few days.

They also filed a petition in Telangana High Court, challenging the master plan. They found fault with officials for earmarking fertile agricultural fields in Adloor, Yellareddy, Elchipur, Tekrial and other villages for an industrial zone.

The farmers said that 1,210 acres of agricultural land has been brought under the green zone and industrial zone under the draft master plan and expressed the fear that the government would take over their land.

Municipal authorities set a January 11 deadline for receiving objections to the draft master plan. The farmers claimed that they have already sent over 500 legal notices to object to the industrial zone. Alleging that officials disregarded their objections, they approached the High Court.

Farmers have been agitating for the last one month against the master plan, demanding the exclusion of their agricultural lands from the proposed green zone and industrial zone

They intensified the protest last week after a farmer, Payyavula Ramulu (40), committed suicide fearing that he would lose his land.

20230111-162404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Collegium clears 9 names for appointment as SC judges, 3 women...

    FIR against elderly person in Bihar for taking 12 Covid vax...

    Mame Khan, Nikhita Gandhi’s musical fusion for ‘Dil Ka Kabootar’

    Nisha Rawal: I could definitely carve my niche in this oceanic...