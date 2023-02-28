INDIA

Telangana HC’s conditional nod for RSS rally in Bhainsa

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday allowed the RSS to organise a rally in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district, subject to certain conditions.

The court directed that the number of participants should not exceed 500 and the programme should be conducted between 2.30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Justice Vijayasen Reddy passed the orders on a petition by local RSS leader Krishna Das, seeking direction to the police to allow the rally.

The judge laid down the condition that only those who do not have any criminal record be allowed to participate in the rally.

It also asked the organisers to conduct the programme 300 metres away from the local mosque and directed police to make adequate security arrangements at the mosque.

The organisers were also directed to ensure that provocative speeches are not made during the rally. They were also told not to use DJ or loud speakers.

The RSS had originally planned to organise the rally on the occasion of birth anniversary of Maratha warrior Shivaji but the police declined to give permission citing threat to breach of peace and communal harmony in the town.

Bhainsa is a communally sensitive town and it witnessed clashes between two communities last year.

