Telangana House special session to pass new Municipal Act

Hyderabad, July 11 (IANS) A two-day special session of Telangana Assembly will be held on June 18-19 to consider and pass the new Municipal Act.

The bill will be introduced on July 18 and a day’s time will be given for the legislators to go through it. After deliberations the same will be passed the next day, said Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

There will be no other business during this session. The Legislative Council will meet on July 19 to pass the Bill.

The new draft Municipal Act has been finalized and has been sent to the law department for vetting.

After the Act is passed by the legislature, municipal elections are likely to be held during the first week of August.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao said the new Municipal Act was aimed at rooting out corruption and offering better services to the people.

At a review meeting with officials recently, he said it was through making powerful Acts and their transparent implementation, the government can offer better citizen services to the people.

He said qualitative governance is only possible through bringing in changes to the old and archaic acts.

