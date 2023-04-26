INDIA

Telangana IAS officer urges SC to intervene in release of Anand Mohan

NewsWire
0
0

Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Smita Sabharwal has requested the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India to intervene in the release of convicts involved in the killing of IAS officer G. Krishnaiah in Bihar.

Smita, who is secretary to Telangana chief minister, on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the family of Krishnaiah.

“Sometimes one wonders if being a civil servant is worth it. Request the SC and CJI to intervene,” tweeted Smita, who is known for expressing her views on burning issues.

She retweeted the statement of the Central IAS Association, which expressed its deep dismay at the decision of the Bihar government to release the convicts involved in the brutal killing of G. Krishnaiah, former District Magistrate of Gopalganj.

A convict charged with murder of a public servant on duty, cannot be reclassified to a less heinous category. Amendment of an existing classification which leads to the release of the convicted killer of a public servant on duty is tantamount to denial of justice, said the IAS Association.

It also stated that such dilution leads to impunity, erosion in morale of public servants, undermines public order and makes a mockery of the administration of justice. The Association requested the Bihar government to reconsider its decision at the earliest.

Krishnaiah’s family, which lives in Hyderabad, has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and stop release of former MP Anand Mohan Singh, who had instigated the bureaucrat’s lynching.

The slain Dalit IAS officer’s wife Uma said that she was shocked by Bihar government’s decision to release former MP Anand Mohan Singh by amending the Bihar prison manual.

Uma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should intervene and make Nitish Kumar withdraw his decision which will set a bad precedent and have serious repercussions for the entire society. “My husband was an IAS officer and it is the Centre’s responsibility to ensure that justice is done,” she said.

She alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is releasing the killer of her husband for votes of Rajputs and to form government again.

20230426-161226

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    At 16, ruling the violin’s 4 strings and teaching students

    Vocal Khalistani minority trying to exploit Gurpurab gatherings in Canada, US,...

    Karnataka logs in 2,792 new Covid cases

    BJP protest over Odisha minister’s murder turns violent, several injured