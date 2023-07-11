With a few Telugu students stuck in rain-hit Himachal Pradesh, the Telangana government has initiated measures to ensure their safe return.

Telangana’s Minister for Industries and Information Technology K. T. Rama Rao said on Tuesday that he has received information from some distressed parents that a few Telugu students are stuck in Kullu and Manali of Himachal Pradesh.

The minister said that he has alerted Resident Commissioner in New Delhi Gaurav Uppal to assist the students. KTR tweeted that if anyone needs assistance they can reach out to Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi or his office.

Incessant rains lashing Himachal Pradesh for last few days have triggered flash floods.

Heavy downpour has wreaked havoc in the hill state, triggering landslides, washing away bridges and blocking roads. The rain fury already reported to have claimed 20 lives.

Several tourists from various states are reported to be stuck in Kullu, Manali and other places.

