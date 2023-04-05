INDIA

Telangana IPS Association demands action against BJP MLA

NewsWire
0
0

The IPS Association of Telangana on Wednesday requested State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to take firm action against BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao allegedly for making derogatory comment about Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar.

The Association said in a statement that it condemns the irresponsible and highly derogatory comment made by Raghunandan Rao against the DGP in reference to preventive arrest of Telangana BJP state president and Karimnagar MP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The Association has also requested the Speaker of the Assembly to take firm disciplinary action against Raghunandan Rao.

“Such irresponsible statement from a Legislator and use of unparliamentary language against a senior government functionary is highly unbecoming and unhealthy in a democratic set up, ” said the statement.

“Further, such disparaging remarks is highly demoralising for the entire police force of Telangana, which is working day and night for ensuring safety and security of public and maintenance of law and order in the state,” it added.

While condemning Sanjay’s arrest, the BJP MLA had allegedly called DGP a “Bihar goonda”.

Sanjay was arrested by police late on Tuesday night in Karimnagar in 10th class question paper leak case.

20230405-150404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Child buried alive by mother in Bihar, rescued by villagers

    Professionally qualified bahus in Raj give businesses of in-laws a leg-up

    5 extreme destinations for the brave-hearted traveller

    Deploy state officials to motivate people for full vaccination: Mandaviya