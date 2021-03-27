The Telangana Endowments Department has joined hands with India Post for home delivery of ‘prasad’ at ten of the state’s popular temples.

Telangana Endowments Minister Indrakaran Reddy officially launched the service here on Saturday.

Officials said that under the scheme, devotees can make the prescribed payment at the nearest post office and avail the service. Thereafter, prasad – in the form of dry fruit, will be delivered at the devotees’ homes within a couple of days.

The service is also being made available through 1.6 lakh post offices spread all over the country.

The temples from which prasad will be available under the service, include Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadagirigutta, Sitarama Ramachandra Swamy temple at Bhadrachalam, Jnana Saraswathi temple at Basara, Anjaneya Swamy temple at Kondagattu, Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Komaravelli, Ujjaini Mahankali temple and Ganesh temple in Secunderabad, Yellamma-Pochamma temple in Balkampet and Hanuman temple in Karmanghat.

Reddy said that the Endowments Department is also making arrangements for devotees to book offline arjitha seva services of select temples, at post offices. The facility is primarily for devotees who are unable to make online bookings of sevas.

–IANS

pvn/sdr/