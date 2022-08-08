Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday inaugurated the ‘Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsava Dwi Sapthaham’, the two-week long Independence Day celebrations.

The state government is organising these celebrations as part of the nation-wide celebrations to mark 75 years of India’s independence.

The Chief Minister hoisted the national flag at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) to formally launch the two-week long celebrations.

He paid tributes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Cultural programmes were part of the colourful inaugural ceremony.

As part of the celebrations, the government has decided to distribute 1.2 crore flags to hoist the national flag on every house across the state. The closing ceremony of the celebrations will be held at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad on August 22.

In his speech, the Chief Minister said India got independence with many sacrifices and struggles. He termed Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of India’s independence and the messenger of peace who proposed the doctrine of non-violence to the world, a universal man and inspiration to many people in the world. He noted that Barack Obama had also stated that he became the President of the United States with inspiration from Gandhiji.

He decried the attempts made by certain forces to malign Mahatma Gandhi. “Mahatma remains Mahatma,” he remarked.

KCR, as the leader is popularly known, said after India gained independence, many personalities worked hard to keep the country united. He pointed out that states like Jammu and Kashmir, Jonagadh and Hyderabad subsequently acceded to India and after many efforts, Puducherry, Goa, and Sikkim became part of the country.

He said India can achieve development with the elimination of poverty. “As long as there is poverty, there will be conflict and turmoil. Every citizen should feel that this is my country,” he said.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader also called for rejecting those elements trying to create a divide among people and spread disharmony in the country. He stressed the need for unity to take the country forward on the path of progress.

He said Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsavam celebrations are being organised to inform the new generations about the spirit of India’s independence struggle. He called for educating the new generation about India’s freedom struggle.

He also urged the people’s representatives to organise the celebrations in a grand manner.

