Telangana reported 151 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, raising the state’s tally over 2.93 lakh, even as 185 more recoveries outnumbered infections.

Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of cases in the past 24 hours at 31, followed by Rangareddy (13), Medchal Malkajgiri (11), Warangal Urban (9), Karimnagar and Sangareddy (7 each).

Among other places, Jagityal, Nizamabad and Siddipet (6 each), Khammam and Mancherial (5 each) and Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Mulugu and Vikarabad (4 each).

Although the total number of cases crossed 2.96 lakh, active cases currently stand at 1,781, more than the neighbouring Telugu state of Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, no Covid deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, retaining the statewide Covid death toll at 1,614.

The southern state’s Covid fatality rate currently stands at 0.54 per cent, compared to the national average of 1.4 per cent.

Propelled by 185 more recoveries, total recoveries crossed 2.93 lakh, slashing the gap between total cases and recoveries.

The state’s recovery rate is 98.85 per cent, higher than the national average of 97.3 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, the state tested 27,259 more samples for the virus, increasing the total number of tests over 82.6 lakh.

Per million population, the state tested 2.2 lakh samples.

–IANS

sth/kr