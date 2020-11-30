Telangana logs 593 new corona cases, 1,058 more recoveries

Telangana logged 593 new coronavirus cases and 1,058 more recoveries during the last 24 hours, with the state’s total tally climbing up to 2,69,816, health officials said on Monday.

The new cases dropped due to less number of tests conducted over the weekend — 33,040 tests as against 40,000 to 45,000 daily on weekdays.

Three more patients succumbed, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 1,458. The fatality rate of Telangana remains 0.54 per cent as against the national average of 1.5 per cent.

According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 44.96 per cent of the deaths were due to COVID while remaining 55.04 were on account of comorbidities.

Greater Hyderabad reported 119 new cases. Rangareddy district the second highest number at 61 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (55), Karimnagar (40), Warangal Urban (39) and Sangareddy (33).

According to a daily official media bulletin, 1,058 more patient recoveries took the total to 2,58,336. The recovery rate rose to 95.74 per cent as against the national average of 93.8 per cent.

Active cases in Telangana total 10,022, including 7,946 patients in home or institutional isolation.

In all, 33,040 more tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, taking the total tests to 54,53,461.

Officials said 31,220 samples were tested in government-run laboratories and 1,820 samples in private ones. Eighteen government-run and 50 private laboratories and 1,076 Rapid Antigen test centres are conducting the tests in the state.

Samples tested per million population ratio rose further to 1,46,537.

The daily testing target for the state is 5,600 per day as against World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

Out of 2,69,816 corona cases in Telangana so far, 70 per cent (1,88,871) were asymptomatic and remaining 30 per cent (80,945) symptomatic.

The data shows that 63.9 per cent of positive cases were aged between 21-50, 22.91 per cent above 51 years, and 13.18 per cent below 20.

Of the total cases, 60.44 per cent were males and 39.37 per cent females.

