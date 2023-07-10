INDIA

Telangana man dies of heart attack after workout

A 31-year-old man died on Monday due to a heart attack after a workout session at a gym in Telangana’s Khammam — the second such incident in the town in two days.

Sridhar, the son of Radha Kishore — a former Congress leader who had served as chairman of Khammam Agriculture Market Committee — complained of uneasiness soon after returning home from the gym.

Family members shifted him to a hospital where he succumbed.

Sridhar is said to have sustained critical injuries in an accident in the past.

On Sunday, Nagaraju (33) died of a sudden cardiac arrest.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have witnessed a series of incidents in recent months in which young individuals succumbed to sudden heart attacks while working out ata gym, playing sports or attending their daily chores.

Last month, a man died of cardiac arrest while playing badminton in Jagtiyal town.

In March, a school teacher in Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh, suffered a cardiac arrest in the classroom and died.

On February 28, a man died of cardiac arrest while playing badminton in Hyderabad.

On February 25, a 19-year-old collapsed and died while dancing at a wedding of his relative in Nirmal district.

A 24-year-old police constable died of cardiac arrest while working out at a gym in Hyderabad on February 22.

On February 20, a man collapsed and died during a Haldi ceremony as part of the wedding of his relative in Hyderabad.

2023071036748

