A man, who was stuck under rocks in Telangana’s Kamareddy district for more than 42 hours, was rescued on Thursday.

Rescue workers safely pulled out Raju after a long rescue operation. He was shifted to hospital and is said to be stable.

A police officer on the rescue site told the media that Raju, who had accidentally slipped and had been stuck between the rocks since Tuesday, did not even suffer a fracture.

Rescue workers carried out seven controlled blasts to create a gap between the rocks.

Forest, police, fire services, revenue and health department teams worked overtime to pull out safely the man stuck between two huge boulders in the Yellareddy forest area.

The authorities deployed four JCBs to remove the boulders.

A rescue worker said the operation continued throughout the night. Raju was partly visible from outside and he was heard crying for help. Officials supervising the rescue work advised the man to be patient.

The rescue workers sent ORS and water to Raju through a small gap.

Raju’s family members, who were anxiously waiting for his rescue, said since he had not returned home on Tuesday and his mobile phone was also switched off they started looking out for him and found him stuck.

Initially, the family members with the help of locals tried to rescue him and when their efforts proved futile, they approached the police.

