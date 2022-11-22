Personal aide of a Telangana minister and a businessman appeared before the officials of Enforcement Directorate on Monday in connection with the Nepal casino case.

Harish, personal assistant of animal husbandry minister T. Srinivas Yadav, and Bucchi Reddy appeared before the investigating agency at its regional office in Hyderabad.

The ED officials were reportedly questioning them about their alleged links with the casino agents in the Telugu states and money transactions with them.

The ED is questioning politicians for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Last week, Gurunath Reddy, a leader of Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Srinivas Yadav’s brothers Mahesh Yadav and Dharam Yadav had appeared before the central agency.

They were reportedly questioned about the allegations that they went to Nepal, gambled at a casino and violated FEMA rules.

The ED is also probing their alleged links with Casino agents Praveen Chikoti and Madhav Reddy.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) legislator L. Ramana fainted during questioning by the ED officials on Friday. He was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance.

The Member of Legislative Council (MLC), who recently underwent cardiac surgery, fell unconscious while he was being grilled by the officials.

The casino agents, already booked by the ED, allegedly used the hawala route to convert Indian rupees into Nepali currency and vice versa.

The ED has reportedly verified punters’ payments made in hawala and links to politicians and some celebrities who participated in casino programmes.

The casino agents in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had allegedly used some Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities for promotion of high stakes gambling trips to the neighbouring country.

They are allegedly involved in ‘All In’ Casino Vegas by Big Daddy at Hotel Mechi Crown Jhapa in Nepal. They organised high stakes gambling for Indians who prefer to indulge in gambling in the safety of the neighbouring country.

The casino allegedly arranged special flights to take punters to Nepal from Hyderabad in June. For the four-day package, each gambler was reportedly charged Rs 3 lakh towards flight charges, hotel stay, food and entertainment.

20221122-063113