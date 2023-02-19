INDIA

Telangana MLA Sayanna passes away

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislator G. Sayanna, passed away on Sunday. He was 72.

Sayanna, a member of Telangana state Assembly from Secunderabad Cantonment constituency, breathed his last at a hospital here. He was suffering from heart and kidney related ailments.

The legislator was admitted to hospital on February 16 and was undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

Sayanna is survived by three daughters.

He was elected as MLA for five terms from Secunderabad Cantonment constituency.

Known as a non-controversial politician, he began his political career from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and was first elected to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly in 1994. He retained the seat in 1999 and 2004 but lost the election in 2009.

In 2014, Sayanna was again elected from the same seat on the TDP ticket. He later joined the BRS and retained the seat in the 2018 polls.

He served as director of Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA) for six terms. In 2015, he was also appointed as a member of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) governing council.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed grief over the demise of Sayanna and conveyed his condolences to the members of his family.

In his condolence message, he said that Sayanna served the people as five-time MLA and in various capacities.

Minister for Industries, K. T. Rama Rao conveyed his condolences to family members of Sayanna. “He was a very humble and polite leader who always toiled for the well being of Secunderabad Cantonment,” he said.

