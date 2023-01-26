INDIA

Telangana MLC’s abusive language against Governor sparks big row

NewsWire
0
0

A legislator of Telangana’s ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) kicked up a storm on Thursday by using abusive language while targeting Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for sitting on the Bills passed by the legislature.

The video clip of P. Kaushik Reddy, a member of the state Legislative Council, using the abusive word in Telugu went viral on social media, evoking condemnation.

It was immediately not clear where and when Kaushik Reddy was speaking. The use of unparliamentary word by the MLC surfaced on Republic Day when the Governor indirectly attacked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during her speech.

The differences between the BRS government and the Governor had first cropped up in 2021 when she did not approve the Cabinet’s recommendation to nominate Kaushik Reddy to the Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota in social service category.

When the Governor delayed clearing the file, the BRS government sent Kaushik Reddy to the upper house under the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) quota.

Meanwhile, the BJP has reacted strongly to the use of abusive word by Kaushik Reddy against the Governor. BJP national Vice President D. K. Aruna demanded that the Chief Minister immediately suspend him from the party.

Aruna said if the Chief Minister failed to act on the insult to a woman Governor, the BJP would stage state-wide protests.

20230126-223203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian equity indices extend losses, Sensex falls nearly 300 pts

    Odisha Crime Branch quizzes cops, doctors in mysterious death of Russian...

    Uber probing data breach incident involving ‘internal systems’

    Chinna Jeeyar Swamy denies demeaning tribal deities