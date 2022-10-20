INDIA

Telangana mulls proposal for sex offenders’ register

NewsWire
0
0

Telangana minister K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday agreed to a proposal for setting up a sex offenders’ register in the state on the lines of the one in the US.

The proposal was mooted by eminent social activist Sunitha Krishnan. The minister for urban development, municipal administration, industry and information technology suggested her to present the concept note.

“Let’s absolutely get it done. Please present the concept note and we will take it forward,” tweeted KTR, as the minister is popularly known.

He responded to a tweet by Krishnan, co-founder of Prajwala, an NGO that rescues, rehabilitates and reintegrates sex-trafficked victims.

“Can we set up a Sex Offenders Register for the State of Telangana of convicted offenders on the lines that exists in the USA which even the public can access for the purpose of recruitment etc,” wrote Krishnan.

She offered to submit a concept note based on the research of 20 countries.

The proposal came a day after the driver of principal of a school was arrested in Hyderabad for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in the school.

The police have booked Beemana Rajani Kumar (34) under Section 376 AB of the IPC and Section 6 read with 5 (m) of POCSO Act. He was produced before a magistrate, who sent him to judicial custody.

The police have also booked principal Madhavi for negligence. She was said to be absconding.

20221020-121214

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RS polls: Raj govt suspends internet services in Amer after ‘threat’...

    Big birds from Airbus, Embraer steal the show at Wings India

    Khelo India Scheme has taken the financial pressure off athletes, says...

    AIMIM MLAs in Bihar looking at merging with RJD?