YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader Y. S. Sharmila on Friday said that there is a need for another movement in Telangana to fulfill the aspirations of those who fought and achieved separate state.

On the occasion of Telangana formation day, she recalled that the Telangana state became a reality after three crore people united and fought for water, funds, and jobs. She stated that Telangana is the result of the martyrs’ sacrifices and the struggle of all sections of the society.

Sharmila, along with her party leaders and workers, celebrated Telangana formation day at the party office in Hyderabad.

She said that YSR Telangana Party was born at a time when the aspirations and ambitions of the movement were disappearing in the separate state, when “feudal rule” was returning and the opposition parties had sold them off.

Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, said that the YSRTP was the first to fight for recruitments and was successful.

She claimed that it was her YSRTP which raised its voice when the funds were being diverted and Telangana became “a hostage in the hands of the wealthy KCR family”. The party also questioned the government over the debts mounting to Rs 5 lakh crore.

Sharmila said by undertaking the 3,800 km long padyatra, she exposed the “false promises” of KCR.

“I salute the selfless battles waged by the people of all sections that helped realise the decades-old dreams of Telangana state formation. As I extend my greetings, we reiterate YSRTP’s unflinching commitment for the state’s progress and well-being,” she said.

On the occasion, the party office witnessed the aroma of Telangana snacks and desserts wafting all over. Sharmila also took part excitedly in the making of typical Telangana dishes that included Double ka meetha and Sakkinalu.

20230602-201804