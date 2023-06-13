The death of a 19-year-old nurse in Telangana’s Vikarabad district remained shrouded in mystery even as police have not reached to the conclusion that she was murdered.

Police suspect that Sirisha committed suicide by jumping in the water tank, but the villagers alleged that she was murdered.

The body of Sirisha with multiple injuries was found in the water body near Kallapur village under Parigi police station limits on Sunday morning. She had left the house on Saturday night after a fight with father and brother-in-law.

Though the autopsy was conducted on Sunday, on the request from police, a woman medical officer visited the village on Monday and again examined the body. In her opinion, the death occurred due to water blocking the respiratory tract.

Police questioned Sirisha’s father Jangaiah and her brother-in-law Anil, who allegedly beat her up after she refused to cook food. The police also analysed Sirisha’s call data but nothing suspicious.

The investigations revealed that Sirisha was upset after her father and brother-in-law admonished her and snatched her mobile phone. She attempted suicide at home but they stopped her. After some time, Sirisha left home and when she did not return till late in the night, her family members began the search. As their efforts proved futile, they approached the police.

The next morning, Sirisha’s body was found in the water tank near the village. Police suspect that she jumped into the tank and died of drowning. A sharp stick in the weed in the tank believed to have pierced her eyes and caused injuries on other parts of the body.

Circle Inspector Venkatramaiah said they were probing the case from all angles.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women (NCW) has directed Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) to submit a report on Sirisha’s death. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote a letter to DGP Anjani Kumar to submit a report in three days. She urged the DGP to take stringent action against the culprits.

