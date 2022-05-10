An official was injured when a man in Telangana’s Jagtiyal district attacked him with petrol when he was surveying the land to resolve a dispute.

The incident occurred in Tunguru in Beerpur mandal of the district when some officials had gone to inspect a piece of land following complaints that the Gangadhar had encroached the commonway in front of his house.

To resolve the dispute, the tehsildar, Mandal Parishad Officer (MPO) and a sub-inspector of police had gone to inspect the land. Angry over the arrival of officers, Gangadhar sprayed petrol from a spraying machine on the officials.

The police official tried to stop Gangadhar but in the meantime MPO Ramakrishna Raju caught fire, forcing others to run for safety.

Engulfed in flames, the MPO also started running. Some people poured water on the official to douse the fire. He was admitted to a hospital in Jagtiyal.

Police have arrested Gangadhar.

20220510-215444