INDIA

Telangana official intrudes into woman IAS officer’s house

NewsWire
0
0

A government official has been arrested for intruding into the house of senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Smita Sabharwal in Hyderabad.

Smita, who is secretary to Telangana chief minister, raised an alarm on noticing the intruder in her house located in the upscale Jubilee Hills. The security staff at the top bureaucrat’s house caught the man and handed him over to police.

The intruder was identified as Deputy Tahsildar Anand Reddy. His friend, who was waiting in the car outside the house, was also caught and handed over to the police.

The incident took place on Saturday. The official took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal the incident.

“Had this most harrowing experience, a night back when an intruder broke into my house. I had the presence of mind to deal and save my life. Lessons: no matter how secure you think you are- always check the doors/ locks personally,” she tweeted and advised people to dial 100 in an emergency.

Police have registered a case against Anand Reddy, Deputy Thasildar in Medchal Malkajgiri district. He claimed that he had gone to the IAS officer to discuss the issue related to his promotion.

A case was registered against Anand Reddy and his friend on a complaint by Smita Sabharwal. Both were remanded to judicial custody.

20230122-120603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Wanted Mewat criminal held in Delhi

    Goa, Bhopal IT raids linked to Panama papers leak: ED

    Allahabad HC decision to disqualify Indira Gandhi shook India, resulted in...

    Marital rape criminalisation: Delhi HC’s split verdict challenged in SC