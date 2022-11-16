INDIA

Telangana official triggers row by touching CM’s feet

Telangana’s Director of Public Health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao triggered a row by touching the feet of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The top official of the Health Department was seen touching the Chief Minister’s feet not once but twice during an event at the latter’s official residence on Tuesday.

The video clip of the same went viral on Thursday.

The occasion was the launch of eight new government medical colleges by the Chief Minister.

Srinivasa Rao was seen first presenting a bouquet to the Chief Minister to greet him as soon as the latter entered the hall where the event was organised. The official then took out a paper from his trouser pocket and handed it to the CM, who kept the same in his shirt pocket. He then bent to touch KCR’s feet.

Srinivasa Rao then was seen pleading with him with folded hands.

Not stopping at that, he again touched the feet of KCR when he was leaving and again made some request with folded hands.

It was not clear what were the written and oral requests of the official but there have been speculations that he is trying to get a TRS ticket to contest next Assembly election.

The official’s action has drawn flak from various quarters. Opposition parties and netizens called it an act of sycophancy.

A few netizens commented that despite Srinivasa Rao’s repeated requests and touching of feet, the ticket for Khammam seat has not been confirmed.

In June last year, then District Collector of Siddipet, P. Venkatramana Reddy had sparked a row by touching feet of the Chief Minister during inauguration of new building of the Collector’s office.

Five months late, he took voluntary retirement to join politics and KCR made him a member of the Telangana Legislative Council.

