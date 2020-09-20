Telangana on alert after heavy rainfall warning

Hyderabad, Sep 20 (IANS) Telangana on Sunday sounded an alert following a warning by the India Meteorological Department that there might be heavy to very heavy rainfall in some parts of the state.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao reviewed the situation with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

The Chief Secretary has directed all the district Superintendents of Police and District Collectors to be alert and to watch the situation. All the officers were directed to be available in the headquarters and take all measures to prevent loss of life and property.

The met office has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal and Khammam districts.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana, the IMD said.

Massive flooding and water-logging are likely to occur in low-lying areas. Trees and electric poles may fall, leading to disruption of normal activities. Reservoirs, tanks and streams may overflow causing inundation of low-lying areas and lead to low bridges and causeways overflowing, posing a threat to traffic and people.

The Collectors were requested to put the entire district administration on alert and strictly follow the flood protocol communicated earlier.

Parts of Telangana continued to receive rains for the last 3-4 days as the southwest monsoon remained active over the state.

The incessant rains have led to rivulets, streams and tanks overflowing, inundating the low-lying areas.

