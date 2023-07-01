New Delhi, July 1: Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district was in the news for making a splash in the New York’s clothing market. The organic cotton boxer briefs made in this district are now being exported directly to the United States through Mumbai via the sea route.

The garments are being made under the brand name Green Needle and three containers of these briefs are being exported.

Green Needle which is a Bengaluru-based textile company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Telangana in 2022. The company started production at the Apparel Park located on the outskirts of Sircilla town last year itself.

Sharing details about the company, V. Ashok Rao, the Regional Deputy Director of Handlooms and Textiles told the media that at present 500 women are employed there with another 500 women to join them soon. He described it as a good sign for the weavers and skilled women workers of the region.

K.T. Rama Rao, the State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, who is the Member of Assembly from Sircilla on his Twitter shared the news about the first direct export by Green Needle.

Apart from Green Needle, another textile unit will commence multiple fabric production in the apparel park. The textile company Textports, has already signed a MoU with the State Government and once it starts production, it will provide employment for 2,000 people.

