Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana on July 8 to lay the foundation stone for the Railway Wagon Manufacturing unit at Hanumakonda in Warangal district.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Union Minister said the Prime Minister will lay foundation stone for the unit along with Railway Coach Periodic Overhauling facility.

He made the announcement on Sunday after a visit to the place where the unit is coming up. He reviewed with senior officials of South Central Railway and other departments the preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit.

Union Minister said the unit will have the capacity to manufacture 200 wagons a month. He said instead of a Rail Coach Factory, the Prime Minister has sanctioned a Wagon Manufacturing Unit for Telangana.

He said the details of the unit would be announced with the Prime Minister’s permission. He hoped that this unit would provide employment opportunities to the unemployed in the region.

Union Minister also held a meeting with the officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), District Collector and the state government.

Accompanied by State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other party leaders, he reviewed the ongoing projects and the arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit.

Later, Union Minister told media persons that the Prime Minister will inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for various projects. He will also address a public meeting at Arts College Grounds in Warangal.

The Union Minister said the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for highway development works at a cost of Rs. 5,587 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for Greenfield Highway to be developed at a cost of Rs.1,127 crore.

He alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in Telangana was trying to malign the Centre by alleging discrimination against Telangana. He said the Centre was not discriminating against any state.

He said the BJP government at the Centre was taking all steps for development of highways and to improve infrastructure

Union Minister said the Centre was also renovating the historic thousand pillar temple in Warangal.

He said the Centre has allocated Rs.500 for land acquisition for developing Regional Ring Road (RRR) to link 10 districts around Hyderabad. The Centre will bear the entire expenditure for the project, which is estimated to cost Rs.26,000 crore.

Union Minister said the work will start immediately after the state government completes land acquisition.

He said while the Centre has given Rs.500 crore for land acquisition, the state government has not sanctioned even one rupee.

The Union Minister the Centre also proposed to develop the Outer Ring Rail along the 350 km long Regional Ring Road. He said the Centre has also allocated funds for the survey for Outer Ring Rail.

He revealed that the Centre had already approved extension of MMTS train to Yadadri for the convenience of pilgrims. He said the work was delayed as the state government has not provided funds towards its share.

Union Minister said even if the state government fails to provide funds, the Centre will sanction required funds to undertake the project.

