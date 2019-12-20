‘Telangana poised to establish itself in startup big league’

Hyderabad, Dec 30 (IANS) Next couple of years are going to be the inflection point for startup community and Telangana is rightly poised to see significant progress in establishing itself in the big league, said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, the new president of global entrepreneurial network The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Hyderabad chapter.

“TiE is anticipating marquee brands emerging out of Hyderabad, and global customers, VCs, investors, networking platforms and bigger forums will come here looking for them, said Pinnapureddy, who is also the of founder and CMD of CtrlS Datacenters.

He will take charge from Suresh Reddy, CMD Brightcom Group as the TiE Hyderabad president effective January 1.

Pinnapureddy said that the recent initiatives taken by the central government and other states are gaining traction to support an active entrepreneurial eco-system in the country. In Telangana, the government is surging ahead in providing a favourable climate through policy push and building large facilities to foster innovation.

TiE Hyderabad Community will benefit immensely from Sridhar, a first-generation entrepreneur who built successful business models of global scale in the last two decades, Suresh Reddy said.

Initiatives of TiE Hyderabad’s benefit a community of 600 startups and over 6000 students. Around 150 charter members are Hyderabad based and volunteer for mentoring, education, providing customer and investor connect access to numerous entrepreneurs and professionals through the global network.

–IANS

Ms/adr/