Telangana Police, with the help of some NGOs and Swiggy and Big Basket, on Thursday launched a free food service for Covid patients in home isolation.

Under the initiative launched with support from Sri Satya Sai Seva Organisations, Leadlife Foundation, Swiggy, Big Basket and Hope Organisation, lunch will be delivered free to the Covid patients at their doorstep.

The needy people can order through a Whatsapp message to the number (+91 7799616163) by providing their name, contact number, location and isolation Covid positive details. This service is expected to cater to the needs of 1,000-2,000 Covid affected people every day, police said.

Requests should be placed every day before 6 a.m. and any request post that shall be considered as a next day’s order. Maximum number of people for whom one can order food are five and the maximum days one can order is also five from one registered mobile number.

In a week from now, the ‘free food services’ will be more systematic with launch of an app named “Seva Ahaar” for both android and IOS devices for this purpose. People can order through this application after its launch.

The free food service has been launched keeping the senior citizens and children in isolation as a priority.

The services is being rendered by major partners like Satya Sai and delivery is being done through Big Basket and Swiggy executives on field as well as limited volunteers from NGO partners. After the launch of the app, the services will be made more systematic and widespread.

This service is being offered under the leadership and guidance of Swati Lakra, Additional DGP, Women Safety Wing and B. Sumati, DIG, CID, Women Safety Wing.

