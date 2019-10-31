Telangana privatises 5,100 RTC routes

Hyderabad, Nov 2 (IANS) In a major decision, the Telangana government on Saturday announced privatisaction of 5,100 routes of the state-owned Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and warned the striking employees that if they failed to join duty inside the next three days, it will privatise the remaining routes.

The decision was taken at the state Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

He told reporters after the meeting that he was giving a chance to the striking employees to save their jobs and the future of their families.

“If they don’t return to work by November 5 midnight, we will privatise the remaining 5,000 routes,” he said.

Rao said the decision to privatise the routes was irrevocable as the state was empowered to privatise the RTC under the Motor Vehicle Act, 2019.

The Chief Minister once again ruled out the merger of TSRTC with the government.

The decision came even as the indefinite strike by over 48,000 TSRTC employees entered the 29th day on Saturday.

