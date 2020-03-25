Telangana reports 3 new Covid-19 cases, including doctor couple

Hyderabad, March 26 (IANS) With the new positive coronavirus (Covid-19) cases surfacing on Thursday, the number of Covid-19 cases in Telangana has shot up to 43. According to a media bulletin issued by the state Public Health and Family Welfare Department, all the three new cases have been admitted to the designated hospitals and their condition is reported to be stable.

One of the samples testing positive belongs to a 49-year old male from Medchal district who is a contact and had a travel history to Delhi.

The remaining two positive cases belong to a Hyderabad based husband and wife, both doctors, aged 41 and 36, respectively. They are both contacts and have no travel history.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases identified in Telangana stands at 43.

Apart from the imposition of a total lockdown, the state has beefed up surveillance, contact tracing and containment measures to prevent the possible spread of the dreaded disease.

The health department said that the containment process has been put in places where confirmed cases have been diagnosed. The department has appealed to the citizens to adhere to the lockdown regulations and remain indoors.

“This will enable us to break the chain of transmission and prevent infection,” it said.

The health department has directed that any person who has returned from any foreign country or has been in transit shall be in self-home quarantine for 14 days from the time of arrival in India, irrespective of having any symptoms or not.

–IANS

pvn/arm