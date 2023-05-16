INDIA

Telangana: Rescued sloth bear released in forest

NewsWire
0
0

Telangana Forest Department has rescued a sloth bear which was hiding in a house in Suryapet and released it in forest, officials said on Tuesday.

The District Forest Officer, Suryapeta rescued the male sloth bear, aged about 10, on the night of May 14 while it was hiding in a house at Suryapet.

After capturing, the bear was shifted to Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad for further health checkup. After keen observation, the Zoo veterinary Doctors gave the fitness certificate for the release into the wild.

As per the instructions of the Chief Wildlife Warden, Telangana, the rescued sloth bear was released in the wild area of Amrabad Tiger Reserve, Achampet, Nagarkurnool district on Monday.

20230516-193003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Archana Gautam reveals her fantasy to Sreejita’s fiance

    Punjab CM digitally orders mass transfer of teachers

    Anti-China sentiment grows in Myanmar as Beijing is accused of plundering...

    Bihar cop arrested for shooting youth during vehicle checking