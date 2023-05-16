Telangana Forest Department has rescued a sloth bear which was hiding in a house in Suryapet and released it in forest, officials said on Tuesday.

The District Forest Officer, Suryapeta rescued the male sloth bear, aged about 10, on the night of May 14 while it was hiding in a house at Suryapet.

After capturing, the bear was shifted to Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad for further health checkup. After keen observation, the Zoo veterinary Doctors gave the fitness certificate for the release into the wild.

As per the instructions of the Chief Wildlife Warden, Telangana, the rescued sloth bear was released in the wild area of Amrabad Tiger Reserve, Achampet, Nagarkurnool district on Monday.

20230516-193003