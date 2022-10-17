INDIA

Telangana: Rs 1 cr cash seized in poll-bound Munugode

NewsWire
0
0

Police in Telangana’s Nalgonda district seized Rs 1 crore cash from a car heading to Munugode Assembly constituency where the by-election is scheduled to take place on November 3.

During the vehicle check at a check post near Chalmeda, the police found the cash in the car, in which the husband of a BJP corporator from Karimnagar was travelling.

The cash was detected during the checking by ‘Dynamic teams’ constituted by police in Nalgonda district. The person transporting the cash told police that it was being taken to Munugode on the direction of a BJP leader.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) alleged that the money was meant for distribution among voters.

The ruling party leaders said the incident was a clear proof that the BJP is using the money power to buy the voters.

They reiterated the allegation that BJP nominee Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has assured the BJP leadership that he will spend Rs 500 crore in the by-election.

The ruling party alleged that Rajagopal Reddy quit Congress and joined the BJP for the sake of a Rs 18,000 crore contract. Reddy recently stated that his company was awarded the contract by the Centre six months ago.

Police in Hyderabad recently seized Rs 8 crore cash in separate incidents. It is suspected that the money was being transported to Munugode.

20221017-223004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    89% Indians wish to switch to 5G, most to change service...

    Latest excavations unearth glimpses of rich Tamil culture in 6th century...

    Congress to hold ‘Chintan Shivir’ in Rajasthan from May 14

    CPI, CPI-M leaders call on Telangana CM