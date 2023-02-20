INDIA

Telangana RTC to introduce AC sleeper buses next month

NewsWire
0
0

In another move to provide quality services to commuters, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will introduce air-conditioned sleeper buses from next month.

Sixteen AC sleeper buses, equipped with state-of-the art facilities, will be introduced on selected routes, the state-owned transport operator said on Monday.

These buses will initially be operated to destinations like Bengaluru, Hubbali, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Chennai.

TSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director V.S. Sajjanar on Monday inspected a prototype of the AC sleeper bus at Bus Bhavan here. He enquired with the officials about different features of the vehicle and directed them to take steps to introduce these buses as soon as possible.

According to officials, this is the latest offering from the TSRTC, which recently introduced new super luxury, non-AC sleeper and seater-cum-sleeper buses.

Like non-AC sleeper, the AC sleeper buses have been named Lahari. With a length of 12 metres, the AC sleeper bus has 15 lower and 15 upper berths. Provision has been made to keep water bottle beside the berth. Mobile charging facility has also been provided near the berth.

Keeping in view the safety of passengers, the bus is equipped with a vehicle tracking system and panic button facility. This will be connected to the TSRTC control room.

Passengers travelling in AC sleeper buses will also get WiFi facility. Each bus is equipped with two CCTV cameras. It also has a reverse parking assistance camera.

Officials said the front and rear of the bus will have LED boards to display details of the destination and stops. There is also a public address system in the bus to provide information to passengers.

The vehicles will also have state-of-the-art fire detection and alarm system (FDAS). The system sends immediate alerts in case a fire breaks out in the bus.

20230220-211004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two workers killed in Nashik factory blast and blaze, 14 injured

    SW monsoon covered entire country six days ahead: IMD

    A positive recovery in the Fitness Industry

    Hindus in Pak to pay fines imposed on Karak temple attackers