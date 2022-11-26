INDIA

Telangana secretariat employees take Constitution Day pledge

Constitution Day was celebrated in Telangana on Saturday with the conduct of various programmes.

Employees and staff of the state Secretariat took the pledge at a function held at BRKR Bhavan.

Secretary (General Administration)A V.SeshadriA administered Constitution Day pledge.

Additional Secretary (General Administration) Arvinder Singh and other officials were present on the occasion.

The day was also celebrated in the office of state minorities commission.

Minorities commission chairman Imtiyaz Ishaq, vice chairman A. H. N. Kanthi Wesley and other staff members read out the preamble to the Constitution to reaffirm the commitment to uphold its ideology.

The chairman lauded Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s gesture in naming the new secretariat building after Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

The Constitution Day was also observed at the office of the Director General of Police. All senior police officials and staff members read out preamble to the Constitution.

