Telangana sees 2,173 new corona cases, tally over 1.70 lakh

Hyderabad, Sep 20 (IANS) Telangana’s COVID-19 tally crossed 1.70-lakh mark as the state reported 2,173 more cases on Sunday, while eight more patients succumbed to the virus.

The new cases pushed the state’s tally to 1,71,306 while the death toll went up to 1,033.

Telangana’s fatality rate now stands at 0.60 per cent as against the national average of 1.60 per cent.

More people recovered from COVID-19 than new cases detected during the last 24 hours.

As many as 2,192 patients recovered, taking the total recoveries so far to 1,39,700. The recovery rate improved further to 81.54 per cent as against the national average of 79.64 per cent.

According to a media bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 70 per cent of all positive cases reported so far in the state are asymptomatic.

As many as 65.23 per cent of positive cases were in the age group of 21-50 while 21.82 were above 51. The positive cases include 12.95 per cent who were below 20 years.

Officials said 64.83 per cent of positive cases were males and the remaining 38.17 per cent females.

The number of active cases total 30,573, including 24,019 in home or institutional isolation.

During the last 24 hours ending 8 pm on Saturday, authorities conducted 53,811 tests. These include 23,676 primary and 6,457 secondary contacts. The total samples tested so far increased to 24,88,220.

A total of 17 government and 43 private laboratories and 1,076 rapid antigen test centres are conducting the tests.

The health authorities said that samples tested per million population improved further to 67,020, much higher than a daily target of 5,600 as compared with World Health Organisation benchmark of 140 per million per day.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 322 new cases during the last 24 hours while neighbouring districts of Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri reported 182 and 146 cases respectively. Sangareddy, another district bordering the state capital, recorded 65 cases.

Outside Hyderabad and surrounding districts, Karimnagar followed with 132 new cases, Nalgonda (124), Siddipet (109), Khammam (90), Warangal Urban (90), Nizamabad (78), and Mahabubabad (78).

Out of 20,396 COVID beds in government facilities, 17,884 are vacant, including 1,500 ICU beds.

A total of 222 private hospitals treating COVID patients have 11,035 beds, of which 6,993 are vacant.

–IANS

ms/tsb