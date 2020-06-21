Telangana sees biggest single-day jump with 730 cases

Hyderabad, June 21 (IANS) Telangana on Sunday recorded the steepest jump in the single day Covid-19 cases with as many as 730 people testing positive for the virus.

Setting a new record with every passing day, the state’s Covid-19 cases hit all time high, pushing the state’s tally to 7,892.

The state had set the record of highest single day cases with 546 cases on Saturday. The previous highest was on Friday with 499 cases.

Sunday also saw seven fresh fatalities, pushing the state’s toll to 210.

According to the director of public health, 3,297 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative figure of tests to 57,054.

Officials said 225 people were discharged on Saturday. With this the total recoveries rose to 3,731. Currently 3,861 patients are undergoing treatment.

